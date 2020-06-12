Lindsay ISD board to meet
The Lindsay Independent School District board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the Lindsay High School library, 625 Knight Drive in Lindsay, according to an agenda notice.
A public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 budget and tax rate is scheduled during the meeting, the notice shows.
After the hearing, board members are set to consider adoption of the district’s 2020-2021 budget, according to the agenda. They’ll also consider a variety of other matters including the district’s stipend and extra-duty schedule, transfer fees, a property value study, a district safety audit report and a hazardous transportation zones resolution.
Members are scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss personnel and security matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any action deemed necessary based on discussion in the closed session, according to the notice.
Register offices reopen
The Gainesville Daily Register has reopened its front office at 306 E. California St. to the public after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 during business hours to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
