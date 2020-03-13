Commissioners to meet Monday
The Cooke County Commissioners’ Court is scheduled to meet twice on Monday, March 16.
The 10 a.m. special meeting will include a closed session to discuss personnel matters followed by consideration in open session of possible action regarding personnel matters or policy. That meeting will take place in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Another special meeting at 1:30 p.m. will take place in the training room at EMS Station 1, 301 W. Church St. The only item on that agenda is a closed session to discuss security measures.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners during the morning meeting should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
Auditions slated for ‘Cabaret’
Butterfield Stage Players will host open auditions Sunday, Monday and Thursday for its upcoming production of “Cabaret.”
Auditions will be 7-9 p.m. March 15, 16 and 19. Dance callbacks will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, by invitation only, and the first script read-through with the cast will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Auditions are open to ages 18 and older and actors should come prepared with 32 bars of a song in the show’s style and either sheet music or a karaoke track on a smartphone for accompaniment. Pianist and Bluetooth speaker will be provided.
“Cabaret” is set in the 1920s in a Berlin nightclub. The story explores the tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany yields to the Third Reich.
The show will be directed by Alfred Weser with musical direction by Susan Beall and choreography by Stephanie Rodriguez. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. June 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27, as well as at 2:30 p.m. June 21, 27 and 28.
