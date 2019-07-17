Constellations in sight at state park
At 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host “Starrytelling.” The group will be viewing constellations and planets that are visible in the night sky. There will be a telescope available for shared viewing, though participants are welcome to bring their own.
Attendees will meet at Big Day parking.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather. For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page. The Johnson Branch unit is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
