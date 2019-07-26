Muenster hospital board to talk tax valuations at meeting next week
Muenster Hospital District board members are set to discuss tax valuations and other items at their upcoming meeting.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the board room of Muenster Memorial Hospital Administration Building, 605 N. Maple St. An agenda notice indicates members plan to discuss the hospital district’s tax valuations ahead of a planned August vote. Other discussion items include a property at 310 N. Maple St. as well as a physician contract and legislative updates coming out of the recently concluded 86th Legislative Session.
The board will also move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, according to the agenda notice.
Members of the public may make comments at the beginning of the meeting. Individuals are limited to 3 minutes per person.
Reception planned for new doctor
Muenster Memorial Hospital Family Health Clinic is hosting a reception for its newest doctor next week.
The reception for Dr. Khawaja N. Anwar will take place 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the clinic at 509 N. Maple St. in Muenster, according to an event flyer.
Appetizers and wine will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.