District court makes change to process
Judge Janelle Haverkamp of the 235th District Court recently announced the court would no longer allow final hearings in divorce actions to take place by submission of affidavits.
The announcement was made in a letter to attorneys and litigants dated July 31.
As a health precaution, the court has allowed a variety of alternative means for proceedings taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wildlife refuge to host owl event
The Friends of the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge are planning a videoconference event about owls at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Wayne Meyer, associate professor and chair of the biology department at Austin College in Sherman, will discuss the truths and untruths about owls during the event as well as the owls that can be found in the Texoma region and how to attract them. Meyer has spent a quarter-century birding in Texas and Oklahoma and is a regular speaker at the Friends organization’s Second Saturday programs.
The video conference will take place using the Zoom app. Email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for a link to register for the program. Once you complete the registration process, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a link to the video conference.
Movie night set for weekend
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St. “Abominable” will be shown on the market stage beginning at dark, or about 8:30 p.m. Families should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free event.
