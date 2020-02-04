Gainesville resident named to university dean’s list
Gainesville resident Skye Earle Wardell-Villarreal has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for her work in the fall 2019 semester at University of Central Oklahoma.
To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B for their work in qualifying classes.
Founded in 1890, the University of Central Oklahoma enrolled nearly 15,000 students in 122 undergraduate areas of study and 78 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area.
For more information about UCO, visit www.uco.edu.
