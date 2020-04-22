Walnut Bend ISD will still deliver homework, food
Walnut Bend Independent School District will continue delivering schoolwork and meals to its student body for the rest of the school year, Superintendent/Principal Troy Humphrey told Walnut Bend ISD board members at their regular meeting Tuesday, April 21.
Trustees also approved contracts and an interlocal agreement with ESC 11 for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as a TEA waiver for the T-TESS evaluation system for the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board then approved teaching contract renewals for Breann Decker, Ashlie Hazel, Rachel Hellinger, Heather Holle, Gabby Probst and Brandy Smith for the 2020-2021 school year, according to Humphrey.
Humphrey also discussed the completed installation of new playground equipment, new water fountains and bus repairs.
The next scheduled meeting for the Walnut Bend school board is 7 p.m. May 19.
TCOG to discuss grant funding
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to consider action on several grant applications at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
The board will also consider contract amendments for the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, according to an agenda notice for the meeting.
The meeting will take place via teleconference. The phone number to listen in is 1-346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 834 3653 7629 and the password is 434149. The meeting will also be on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us with the same meeting ID and a password TCOG0423.
