Chorale to begin rehearsals next week
The North Central Texas Chorale is looking to add more singers for the spring 2020 season and rehearsals begin Jan. 21.
This spring, the chorale’s theme will be “Give My Regards to Broadway” and its spring concert will feature hits like “Climb Every Mountain,” “The Impossible Dream,” “Cabaret” and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “A Concert Celebration,” according to a press release from the chorale.
Rehearsals take place 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the choir room at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on the Gainesville campus of North Central Texas College, 1525 W. California St. The first rehearsal of the season will be Jan. 21.
The North Central Texas Chorale has existed for more than 40 years and welcomes members from throughout North Texas. Auditions are not required to join the chorale. Participants should have previous experience singing in choirs and the ability to read music and sing on pitch, according to the release.
The chorale is directed by Clint Kelley, choir director at Sacred Heart School since 2007. Shirley Hatfield is the accompanist/organist and has been the organist-choirmaster of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Gainesville since 2009.
New grief support group scheduled
Home Hospice of Cooke County will host its next grief support group starting Jan. 23.
Weekly topics may include how to mourn your loss; what steps to take next; the search for meaning and identity after loss; and getting through firsts. Materials will be provided.
The support group will meet 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday evenings from Jan. 23-Feb. 27 in the Home Hospice office at 316 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville.
Space is limited to eight to 10 participants. Those who wish to attend should register in advance by calling Paula Britain at 940-665-9891.
Kelly Lamkin, a social worker, will lead the support group.
For information on individual counseling, call Lamkin at 940-665-9891.
Home Hospice of Cooke County is a community-based nonprofit hospice agency. For information about other outreach programs offered by Home Hospice, visit homehospice.org or visit the agency’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.