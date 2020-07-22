Gainesville student awarded scholarship
A Gainesville student was recently honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with an academic scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
Alexandra Russell is receiving the Joseph Fleming Memorial Rodeo Scholarship, according to a press release from the institution. She is studying animal science.
The scholarship is part of the more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.
OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture is located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Walnut Bend school trustees meet
Walnut Bend school board members recently approved the coming year’s salary schedules and a technology use policy at the Walnut Bend Independent School District board meeting Tuesday, July 21.
The board also approved a teaching contract to hire Lile Grimes as math teacher and coach for the 2020-2021 school year, Superintendent/Principal Troy Humphrey said.
A service agreement with Sara Leon and Associates and a board policy update were also approved.
Humphrey discussed the ongoing repairs to the school roof and bus barn after a storm in May damaged them. He also updated the board about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the school district and presented the district’s instructional delivery and school safety plans for the coming year.
Seven transfer student applications were approved.
The board is set to meet next at 7 p.m. Aug. 11.
Mistaken tax notices sent out
Some notices of delinquent tax payments were mistakenly mailed to Cooke County residents due to database export errors at the Cooke County Appraisal District, collections supervisor Shelli Sweeten said this week.
A July 1 data export provided to delinquent tax attorneys contained some quarterly payment plan statuses that weren’t coded properly, Sweeten said, and the issue has since been fixed.
Installment payment agreements were also mistakenly included in the data export, she said.
Taxpayers who received a delinquent notice due to the errors are advised to disregard the notice.
