Red River Trail Run to be Sept. 28
the North Texas Trail Runners and Red River Dirt Riders are bringing back the Red River Trail Run this year to raise funds for Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center.
The run will be Sept. 28 at a private ranch near Callisburg. Runners may sign up for the 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon lengths, according to the run website.
The Barteau Ranch is hosting the run on dirt trails that vary from flatter, smooth sections to more technical areas with rocks and roots. The first race will begin at 7 a.m. with packet pickup starting at 6 a.m. For information or to sign up, visit redrivertrailrun.com.
