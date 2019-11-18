Home Hospice hosts grief support group
Home Hospice of Cooke County recently announced the start of a new grief support group, “Grief through the Holidays.”
The group started Nov. 14 and will continue from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, at the Home Hospice office, 316 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville. The support group will be discussing topics such as facing extended family, creating new traditions and getting through “firsts” this holiday.
To register, contact Paula Britain at 940-665-9891. Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke and Fannin Counties is a community-based nonprofit organization founded in 1982.
Wrap up Black Friday shopping with hike
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host a Black Friday Hike starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Participants should meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area, dress appropriately for the weather and wear closed-toed shoes.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The program may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Library closing for holiday
The Cooke County Library will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will remain closed until 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.