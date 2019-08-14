Restaurant donates $1,000 to VISTO
Downtown restaurant Sarah’s on the Square recently donated $1,000 to Volunteers In Service To Others, the food bank’s director announced this week.
Sarah’s lunch menu states a portion of the sales of all chicken spaghetti entrees is donated to VISTO to help fund the Backpack Buddy program. Sarah’s has donated more than $3,000 from the sale of chicken spaghetti to VISTO in the past several years, Executive Director Bekki Jones said.
Individual donations to VISTO can be submitted online at www.vistohelps.com or by mail to P.O. Box 607, Gainesville, Texas 76241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.