Chickasaw Nation to host prayer day
The Chickasaw Nation’s eighth annual Day of Prayer will take place virtually for the first time at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Each year during the Day of Prayer, thanks is given for the Chickasaw Nation’s many blessings and a prayer is said for the health and safety of Chickasaw citizens and communities, according to a press release from the tribal nation. This year’s virtual Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer will be broadcast online at Chickasaw.net and on the Chickasaw Nation’s Facebook page.
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said it is important to take time out of people’s schedules to reflect and be thankful.
For more information about the Chickasaw Nation and other virtual events, visit chickasaw.net.
Wildlife refuge to host owl webinar
The Friends of the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge are planning a videoconference event about owls at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Wayne Meyer, associate professor and chair of the biology department at Austin College in Sherman, will discuss the truths and untruths about owls during the event as well as the owls that can be found in the Texoma region and how to attract them. Meyer has spent a quarter-century birding in Texas and Oklahoma and is a regular speaker at the Friends organization’s Second Saturday programs.
The video conference will take place using the Zoom app. Email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for a link to register for the program. Once you complete the registration process, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a link to the video conference.
Movie night set for weekend
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St. “Abominable” will be shown on the market stage beginning at dark, or about 8:30 p.m. Families should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free event.
