Government offices to be closed for Labor Day
Cooke County and Gainesville government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day, according to notices posted by the respective entities.
Both will be open regular hours Tuesday, Sept. 3, the notices read.
The city’s trash pickup schedule will be altered because of the holiday, as well.
No commercial or residential cart or roll-off services will be running on Monday, though commercial dumpster routes will run as scheduled.
Monday’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 3. Tuesday’s regular route will be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 4, a notice on the city’s website shows. There will be no special pickup or brush pickup on Wednesday.
Routes will run as normal on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6, the notice indicates.
DMV offices close for holiday
In observance of Labor Day, all Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.
The Motor Carrier Oversize/Overweight Permits Section will also be closed on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Most vehicle title and registration services are provided by the county tax office. County tax office hours may vary. Registration renewal is available online anytime at TxDMV.gov.
Motor Carrier Oversize/Overweight permits can be ordered online through the Texas Permitting and Routing Optimization System at www.TxDMV.gov.
Celebrate reading Sept. 6
The Cooke County Library will host a special children’s class for national “Read a Book” day. Kids are invited to celebrate books by reading, singing and making crafts, according to a recent press release.
The free children’s class will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the library, 200 S. Weaver St.in Gainesville.
For more information, call 940-668-5530, visit the Cooke County Library at 200 S. Weaver St. or visit the library’s website at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
Art in the Stacks planned
From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, the Cooke County Library will host an “Art in the Stacks” class.
Library staff will assist students as they create their own fall landscape on canvas, according to a recent press release.
The class is for children ages 8-12 and has 15 slots. Signup for the class starts immediately.
For more information, call 940-668-5530, visit the Cooke County Library or check out the library’s website at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
