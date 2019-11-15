Kids can make art at library
From 5-6 p.m. this coming Monday, Nov. 18, the Cooke County Library will host an “Art in the Stacks” class.
Library staff will assist students as they create their own Thanksgiving turkey.
The class is for ages 8-12 and can accommodate up to 15 children. Sign up for the class starts immediately.
For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530. The Cooke County Library is at 200 S. Weaver St.
All about turkeys at Johnson Branch
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host three programs on Saturday, Nov. 23.
At 9 a.m., a Dutch Oven Demo will take place, teaching participants how to cook meals in the historic cast iron pot as well as some history of the oven itself. This will be a live cooking demonstration and there will be free samples for participants. Those taking part in the event are asked to bring a plate and fork. This class will meet at the amphitheater.
At 11 a.m., the “Turkey Time” class will be learning all about turkeys. The class will meet at Pavilion 1.
At 2 p.m., there will be a “Turkey Trap Ball Tourney” meeting at Pavilion 2.
While programs are is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
