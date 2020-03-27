First Saturday food pantry canceled
A mobile food pantry that usually takes place the first Saturday of each month has been canceled for the month of April.
VISTO, Cooke County’s local food pantry and crisis assistance center, announced Friday that the monthly mobile food pantry at North Central Texas College was canceled because of the lack of a distribution site.
NCTC canceled on-campus events through April 30 as a precaution to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
VISTO, which stands for Volunteers In Service To Others, is instead holding weekly drive-thru mobile food pantries starting at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, 315 N. Denton St. Food will be distributed until 1 p.m. or supplies run out.
Learning Tree delays reopening to match GISD
The Learning Tree Preschool program is delaying its reopening to mirror Gainesville Independent School District’s closure, Director Phil Newton said.
The preschool will remain closed through April 3 “after discussions with staff, parents, Pastor John Fleming and the Learning Tree board of directors,” Newton said. “We hope to be back in session beginning Wednesday, April 8. This is subject to change if the schools remain closed.”
As of press time Friday, the preschool still planned to accept registrations from the public on Monday, March 30, for the coming 2020-2021 school year. Newton will be available for registrations from 8 a.m. until about noon, he said. The number of people in the building will be limited to 10 at a time.
“Monday is completely subject to change and registration will remain open until we reach maximum capacity,” Newton said.
The Learning Tree is a ministry of First United Methodist Church with classes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information, contact Director Phil Newton at First United Methodist Church at 214 S. Denton St. or by phone at 940-665-3926.
Lindsay ISD to meet
Lindsay school board members are set to discuss the school’s plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic at a regular meeting Monday, March 30.
Lindsay Independent School District administrators will report on the school’s status with regard to the disease caused by the new coronavirus as well as the school’s plans for teaching during the pandemic, an agenda notice shows. Board action items include considering postponing the May 2 election; setting policy for paying wages during emergency school closings; the school calendar; and review of a preliminary 2020-2021 budget.
Board members will also meet in closed session to discuss personnel and student issues as well as security measures. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on what’s discussed in closed session, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the Lindsay High School library, 625 Knight Drive in Lindsay.
GISD cancels April 6 student registration day
Gainesville Independent School District has canceled its previously planned April 6 registration day for new students in Head Start, prekindergarten and kindergarten, GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said Friday.
School officials “are working through the best plan of action to continue registration,” she said. “Online registration through our website is always open.”
Parents may register online at gainesvilleisd.org/Domain/1047
Students who will be 3, 4, or 5 years old before Sept. 1 will be eligible for one of GISD’s preschool or kindergarten programs. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be 5 years old on Sept. 1. Head Start is open to qualifying 3- and 4-year-old students and prekindergarten is open to qualifying 4-year-old students. Qualifying factors vary for each program.
Documentation requirements include: the child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record and proof of income (to determine prekindergarten or Head Start program eligibility).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.