Chickasaw Nation to hold prayer day
The Chickasaw Nation’s eight annual Day of Prayer will take place virtually for the first time at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Each year during the Day of Prayer, thanks is given for the Chickasaw Nation’s many blessings and a prayer is said for the health and safety of Chickasaw citizens and communities, according to a press release from the tribal nation. This year’s virtual Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer will be broadcast online at Chickasaw.net and on the Chickasaw Nation’s Facebook page.
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said it is important to take time out of people’s schedules to reflect and be thankful.
For more information about the Chickasaw Nation and other virtual events, visit chickasaw.net.
You can register for COVID-19 testing
The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health has established COVID-19 temporary testing centers in the parking lot of the Chickasaw Nation Health Clinic in Ardmore as well as some other Chickasaw medical offices, according to a press release.
Patients are advised to register in advance online using a smartphone or computer. Registration information is at CovidTesting.Chickasaw.net. Once completed, patients will receive registration confirmation through email or text message.
Testing centers are stocked with necessary medical equipment to assess patients for potential infection of COVID-19 without the need for them to exit their vehicles.
Testing is open to Chickasaw Nation citizens as well as the general public, according to Chickasaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Krueger.
If someone feels they are having signs and symptoms of the virus, the Chickasaw Nation has established a COVID-19 Call Center to help assess patients over the phone. The COVID-19 Call Center can be reached by calling 580-272-1315.
It may take up to 12 days for patients to receive the COVID-19 test results, the release stated.
Results are made available to patients through a confidential, online portal. If the COVID-19 test is positive, a medical provider will contact the patient directly to discuss the result and answer questions.
For more information regarding test results, contact the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health COVID Test Result Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 580-272-1319.
Drive-thru test centers are open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Criteria for COVID-19 testing include: Must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult; must have valid photo ID; must be able to drive safely through the test site; no walk-ups or bicycles; no pets in vehicle; exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case; if applicable, provide health insurance card and/or CDIB or tribal affiliation verification. Provider orders or referral are strongly preferred but not required.
