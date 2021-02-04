Library to close for Presidents Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents Day. It'll reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, with regular hours.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville, is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Register offices remain closed
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus postage may be paid by credit or debit card.
