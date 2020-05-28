GISD adjusts meal schedule for summer
Gainesville Independent School District is changing its meal service times beginning Monday, June 1.
Starting next week, drive-thru meals for the Summer Food Service Program will be provided 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Chalmers Elementary School, 600 S. Farm-to-Market Road 3092. Families may pick up meals for the weekend on Thursday.
Summer school meal service will include breakfast in the classroom from 7:45-8:45 a.m., and meals for pickup from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Pickup meals will include lunch, a snack and dinner to go.
At Gainesville High School, meal service will be provided for summer school only. Breakfast will be available in the classroom from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and meals for pickup will be provided 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the high school, 2201 S. I-35.
TDLR requirements suspended
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has suspended certain regulatory requirements statewide to extend inspection time requirements for elevators and boilers.
Inspection requirements are suspended temporarily for elevators with permits that expire in March, April, May and June.
A boiler Certificate of Operation that expires in the time period from March 13 through June 30, won’t receive any penalty for failing to obtain an inspection before the Certificate of Operation expires.
All boiler owners who request an extension of the internal inspection interval will maintain eligibility for an extension even if the required inspections have not been performed. That policy will be applied to all boiler extensions for which the Certificate of Operation expires from March 13 through June 30.
In addition, TDLR continuing education requirements are waived for all individual TDLR-issued licenses expiring in March, April, May and June. Licensees still need to submit their renewal applications, pay the required fees, and TDLR will check their criminal histories, but they will not need to complete any TDLR-required continuing education this licensing cycle.
