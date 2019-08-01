Cooke County ranchers having dinner meeting
The Cooke County Beef Cattle Improvement Association will have its annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 301 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
The meeting will feature vendor booths, education and networking followed by a catered beef and chicken fajita dinner, according to a recent press release. Dr. Mariah Johnson with the Noble Research Institute will be the featured speaker, the release stated.
Cost for the event will be $25 for couples and $15 for individuals. Vendors may purchase a booth for $125 which includes two meals.
All proceeds will go toward youth beef scholarship programs, the press release said.
RSVP by Aug. 12. For more information or to register, visit www.cooke.agrilife.org, call 940-668-5412 or email marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu
Workforce office to move next week
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 8. The job fair will take place at the workforce center’s new location, 1311 N. Grand Ave., Suite 200 in Gainesville.
Customers must be registered at www.workintexas.com and matched with a job posting to receive an interview. Staff will be available to assist job seekers with matching up to their desired job posting.
The workforce center will be closed on Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday Aug. 6 and will reopen at the new location on Wednesday, Aug. 7. For more information, call Workforce Solutions Texoma at 940-665-1121 or visit their website at www.workforcesolutionstexoma.com.
PenTex announces charitable giving
PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation Board of Directors recently presented organizational grants to 25 organizations in the PenTex Energy service area, according to a press release.
PECF distributes funds from Operation Round-Up, a donation program where the member’s monthly bills are used to assist members in the PenTex Energy service area.
For more information about the rural electric co-op and the charitable foundation, visit pentex.com.
This year, PECF disbursed $69,613 in funding to the following organizations:
ABBA (All Babies Born Alive)
DASH (Delivering and Serving the Homebound)
Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center
American Heritage Girls Troop 1618
Callisburg Community Improvement Club
CASA of North Texas Inc. (Cooke County)
CASA of Red River (Montague County)
Cooke County Fair Association
Cooke County Heritage Society (Morton Museum)
Cooke County Library
Cooke County Retired School Personnel
Easy Street Animal Shelter
Montague County Carpenter’s Shop
Montague County Child Welfare Board (Stop Child Abuse)
Muenster Jaycees
Muenster Public Library
Museum Of Stonewall Saloon
North Texas Society of History and Culture (Tales ‘N Trails Museum)
Rocky Road Refuge
Sacred Heart Outreach
Saint Jo Civic Center
Saint Jo VFD
Saint Martha’s Kitchen
Texas Ramp Project
VISTO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.