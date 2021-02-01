Library offers streaming video service
Cooke County residents can browse and borrow a limited selection of live streaming video titles from the Cooke County Library through the OverDrive app, the library recently reminded patrons.
The OverDrive app can be found in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. The video service isn’t available on the library's Libby app so users must download the separate OverDrive app in order to watch videos. A Cooke County Library card is also needed to sign in and browse the video collection. You can apply for a digital library card on the library’s website, cookecountylibrary.org.
More than 200 titles may be streamed and borrowed, including both movies and nonfiction films. The lending periods are three, five or seven days. The video automatically disappears from the device when the lending period is over.
“During these unusual times, it seemed like the right time to try out a limited number of titles. This allows the library the opportunity to see if this costly service can continue to be offered,” library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said in a press release. “I really believe that this addition to our digital collection will be enjoyed and used by our patrons.”
USDA suspends debt collections, foreclosures
Due to the national public health emergency caused by COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the temporary suspension of past-due debt collections and foreclosures for distressed borrowers under the Farm Storage Facility Loan and the Direct Farm Loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency.
USDA will temporarily suspend non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments, and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice.
USDA will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to stop judicial foreclosures and evictions on accounts that were previously referred to the Department of Justice.
Additionally, USDA has extended deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers. In addition, for the Guaranteed Loan program, flexibilities have been made available to lenders to assist in servicing their customers.
