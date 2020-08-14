Lindsay ISD board to meet
The Lindsay Independent School District board is set to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, in the Lindsay High School library, 625 Knight Drive in Lindsay, according to an agenda notice.
The board will have a public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 tax rate, the notice shows. After the hearing, the board is slated to consider adding a penny to the maintenance and operations tax rate and approving an ordinance stating the M&O rate.
Board members will also consider election matters, approving the Cooke County Appraisal Board budget for 2020-2021, renewing property and casualty insurance, student issues and personnel issues.
They’ll also hear a report from the Cooke County Appraisal District at the meeting.
Members are scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss personnel and security matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any action deemed necessary based on discussion in the closed session, according to the notice.
TPWD: New hunting, fishing licenses available
Hunting and fishing licenses for the 2020-2021 season will be available starting Saturday, Aug. 15
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminded hunters and anglers this week that current Texas hunting and fishing licenses, except for Year-from-Purchase All Water Packages, will expire at the end of August.
Annually, Texans buy more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses, the TPWD stated in a press release, which fund conservation efforts and recreational opportunities. Projects funded in part by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas Game Wardens.
Licenses are available through the TPWD website, by phone or in person at more than 1,700 retailers across the state. Those purchasing a license can also choose to donate to the Hunters for the Hungry program or the Fund for Veterans Assistance in the process.
Donations to the Hunters for the Hungry program provide hunters a way to donate legally harvested deer to participating processors for food banks. Donations to the Fund for Veterans Assistance program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions.
For more information about Texas hunting and fishing licenses, visit the TPWD website’s FAQ at https://tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/licenses/faqs.
