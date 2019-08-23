Library cardholders can enter drawing
The Cooke County Library is having a drawing next month for three VTIN waterproof Bluetooth speakers.
When participants use their library cards in the month of September, their card numbers will be entered to win in the appropriate age range for the drawing. The adult category is for those 18 years old and up; the teen category is for those 12-17 years old; and the children’s category is for those 2-11 years old. The drawings for the Bluetooth speaker winners will take place Oct. 3.
For more information, visit the Cooke County Library at 200 S. Weaver St. or check out the library’s website at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
