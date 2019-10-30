Women of Faith in Service to host annual award luncheon Friday
Women of Faith in Service, Cooke County’s ecumenical organization for women, will host its annual award luncheon at noon Friday, Nov. 1, in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 308 E. Broadway. Members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church will serve the meal.
The luncheon will honor this year’s recipient of the Woman of Faith in Service Award, given to someone who “embodies Christ in her church, home and community,” according to a press release from the organization.
Past recipients include Patsy Morris, Vicki Robertson, Lucy Sutton, Stacy Polk, Helen Loch, Karon Sullivant, Linda Lewis, Mary Klement, Evelyn Yeatts, Galene Morris, Kim Otto and Patty Bowden, the release listed.
The luncheon will also serve as the last meeting of the year for the members. They’ll choose the charity to which the organization will donate this year and will elect new officers.
The luncheon is free but donations will be accepted.
The goal of Women of Faith in Service is to serve God and those in need in Cooke County, according to the release. The group hosts various events throughout the year including for World Day of Prayer and Fellowship of the Least Coin.
GISD having sub orientation next week
Gainesville Independent School District will host a substitute orientation 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 7, for all new and returning substitutes who have not yet completed training this school year. All subs are required to attend orientation before being approved for employment, according to a GISD release.
New substitutes must attend the full three-hour session. Returning subs must attend the first hour of the session, the release indicated. All new substitutes must also complete a Gainesville ISD substitute application on the GISD website to be eligible for employment. Subs should bring a current driver’s license, Social Security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation, as well.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For more information, call GISD Human Resources at 940-665-4362.
