Muenster student named to dean’s list
Neil MacLean Bowie III of Muenster was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2020, the institution announced in a press release.
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above, or the President's List with academic records of 4.0. The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
The University of Alabama is the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education. Its main campus is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Rep. Jackson appointed to subcommittee
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, was appointed to two House Armed Services Subcommittees, his office recently announced.
His subcommittee assignments include Tactical Air and Land Forces and Military Personnel. Jackson was the only freshman member appointed to the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, according to a press release.
Jackson represents the 13th Congressional District, which includes Cooke County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.