Date set for museum fundraiser
The Morton Museum of Cooke County has scheduled the return of its bread-and-butter-themed fundraiser for Thursday, March 12.
“An Evening of Extraordinary Bread and Butter” will take place 5-7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot, 605 E. California St. Tickets in advance are $15 for members or $20 for nonmembers. Tickets at the door will be $25.
For more information, call the museum at 940-668-8900.
County offices to close Monday for Presidents Day
All Cooke County government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day, a notice on the door of the Cooke County Courthouse indicates.
Normal hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Gainesville government offices will remain open Monday, city secretary Diana Alcala said.
