Thornberry casts votes in Congress
Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 4: Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (228-187); No
H Res 326: Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives regarding United States efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a negotiated two-state solution. Bill Passed — House (226-188); No
S 151: Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act. Bill Passed — House (417-3); Yes
TxDOT to promote winter safety
The Texas Travel Information Center at Gainesville will host several safety demonstrations during “Don’t Crowd the Plow” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
The winter safety event will include information on how to winterize a vehicle for best performance on snow and ice and what law enforcement are doing to mitigate danger during the winter driving season, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT, the Gainesville police and fire departments, representatives from Lake Ray Roberts State Park, bike safety promoter Alan Trammell and KXII-TV News 12 meteorologist Tom Hale will have booths or demonstrations during “Don’t Crowd the Plow,” the release indicated.
The center at 4901 North I-35 is accessible from southbound exit 502. Northbound drivers should take exit 504, take the U-turn to southbound I-35 and then get off again at exit 502 to reach the information center.
For more information, call the travel center at 940-665-2301.
Holiday events planned at Johnson Branch
For the last Saturday before Christmas, Johnson Branch will be hosting three programs on Dec. 21.
Beginning at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. is a festive guided hike named Santa Hat Hike. Participants will meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area and will be exploring for about a two-mile hike.
At 11 a.m., participants can learn more about the plant mistletoe for“Mistletoe: Pucker Up for a Parasite.” To be involved, meet at Pavilion 1.
A “Campfire and Cheer” event will run 2-3 p.m. People wanting to be involved should meet at the Amphitheater. During the event, there will be Dutch oven hot cocoa served and Christmas stories read with a ranger.
Events may be canceled due to weather. For updates, check the park’s Facebook page or called the park office at 940-637-2294.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
