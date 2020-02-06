Library to close for holiday
The Cooke County Library will be closed all day Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents Day.
The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, with regular hours.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed. Click the “eLibrary” tab on the website, then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers for details on those services.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Gainesville student gets 4.0
A Gainesville student recently earned academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Ivette Moreno was named to the President's Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester, according to a press release. Students on the President’s Honor Roll are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled full time.
Moreno also made the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at the institution, honoring full-time undergraduates with at least a 3.5 GPA out of 4.0.
Spread the love with library
The Cooke County Library will host a special children’s class at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, for Valentine’s Day.
Children may celebrate Valentine’s Day with Children’s Coordinator Kim Reiter and friends by playing musical hearts, reading stories and making a craft.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. For more information about the children’s class, call the library at 940-668-5530.
Leap ahead into March with kids’ class
The Cooke County Library will host a special children’s class Friday, Feb. 28, celebrating Leap Year.
Children will hop into Leap Day with frog stories, musical lily pads and a craft.
The children’s class will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530.
