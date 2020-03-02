Lindsay ISD sets registration
Lindsay Independent School District will host its prekindergarten and kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, April 2.
Registration will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the elementary library. Parents or guardians should bring the child’s official birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residency and immunization record.
For more information, call 940-668-8923, extension 101.
Commissioners to meet
The Cooke County Commissioners Court is set to consider accepting the resignation of Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Olivia Neu at a special meeting this week.
County officials announced in February that Neu is resigning from her position as JP to take a job at the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office where she will serve as an assistant district attorney.
At the meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, commissioners are also scheduled to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters and to consider possible action regarding personnel after reconvening in open session.
A vacancy in a JP position is filled by the court until the next general election, unless it occurs within 75 days of the election. The general election is Nov. 3.
The court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
