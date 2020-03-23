Lindsay ISD postpones roundup
Lindsay Independent School District is postponing its prekindergarten and kindergarten registration indefinitely, Lindsay Elementary Principal Pat Autry announced Monday, March 23.
Registration for the 2020-2021 school year had originally been scheduled for Thursday, April 2. However, on March 19, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all schools to remain closed until April 3.
For more information, call the elementary school at 940-668-8923, extension 101.
Muenster hospital board cancels
Board members of Muenster Hospital District have canceled their meeting originally scheduled for this Wednesday, March 25, Muenster Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland recently announced.
The board will meet in April but is planning to do so via teleconference or video conferencing, Roland said, in accordance with a temporary suspension of certain state open meetings regulations. The suspension requires that governing bodies meeting by teleconference or video still make a way for the public to hear the proceedings and address elected officials during the meeting.
Details about April’s meeting and how to access it will be provided with the April meeting agenda, Roland said.
CASA postpones Gypsy Cotillion
CASA of North Texas is postponing its Gypsy Cotillion fundraiser that had been scheduled for Friday, March 27.
The Gainesville-based child advocacy agency is working on a new date and will be contacting ticket holders to discuss refunds, according to a post on the fundraiser’s event page on Facebook.
However, the planned raffle will still go on, according to the post. Those interested in getting raffle tickets may call CASA at 940-665-2244 or visit the website, casant.org.
