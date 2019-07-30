Garage Door Theater to host auditions next week
Auditions for “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical” by Dan Goggin will take place from 7–9 p.m. Aug. 11-12 at The Garage Door Theater, 110 S. Washington St. in Pilot Point.
There are four female roles for age 18 and up, one male role for age 30 and up and four children roles for grades 4-8. Auditions are for all voice ranges for all roles.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
For more information, call Monica David at 940-367-0895 or visit the website at www.garagedoortheater.org.
