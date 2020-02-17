Noah’s Ark to hit 14-year mark
Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter will host an open house Saturday, Feb. 22, to celebrate its 14th anniversary.
The shelter will serve cake, cookies and punch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Adoption fees will be discounted 50% with some cats being adopted for free, as well.
The shelter opened in February 2006, having been built with $200,000 from the city and $100,000 raised from donations, according to the Register’s archives. It operates as a public nonprofit with support from the city, donors and volunteers.
GISD to host teaching job fair
Gainesville Independent School District is looking for teachers.
The school district will host a job fair from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Gainesville High School, 2201 I-35, where prospective teachers may meet principals, teacher leaders and teachers from GISD’s campuses.
Administrators will be reviewing candidate credentials and may schedule interviews either for that afternoon or on a later date, a GISD press release indicates.
The district encourages anyone interested in the job fair to apply online in advance of the job fair for the positions that interest them.
Candidates may register for the job fair or apply for a position at gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. For more information, contact HR Director Paula Moore at 940-665-4362 or pmoore@gainesvilleisd.org.
TCOG board to meet Thursday
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to discuss its municipal solid waste regional funding plan and application for fiscal year 2020-2021 at its next meeting Thursday, Feb. 20.
The meeting agenda also includes annual Section 8 Management Assessment Program certification; a contract extension for the Community Services Block Grant program; contracts for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Afairs Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Weatherization Assistance Program for 2020; and a U.S. Department of Energy contract.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman.
Gainesville student makes dean’s list at Tufts
Trevor Hall, of Gainesville, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2019 semester, the institution announced recently.
Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater, according to a press release.
Tufts University, on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.
Farm toy show coming this Saturday
The North Texas Farm Toy Show is coming Saturday to Gainesville.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., the show will feature sales of toy replicas of farm equipment. Admission to the show is $5 for ages 12 and up.
The show is in its 34th year and has taken place in Gainesville most years.
