Tax rate on Monday’s commissioners agenda
Cooke County commissioners are slated to discuss the proposed 2020 county tax rate at their regular meeting Monday, July 22, an agenda notice shows.
The notice emailed Thursday, July 18, to local media indicates commissioners will also consider scheduling public hearings about the proposed 2020 budget, as well as for the tax rate if the proposed rate rises above the effective tax rate.
Numerous other items are also on the agenda. Public hearings are slated to take place during the meeting to solicit comments on replatting lots at 1016 and 1018 Kiowa Drive East in Precinct 2; and two lots in Whispering Hills Estates, section nine, in Precinct 4.
Commissioners are expected to discuss the proposed Child Protective Services Court, as well.
The commissioners’ court is slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. Commissioners will reconvene in open session for any necessary action, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting will end with a workshop to discuss future capital projects.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners about an agenda item should arrive at least half an hour early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
2 locals graduate from SHSU
Sam Houston State University recently release its graduates list for the spring 2019 semester.
Colten Hiegel earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Logan Hiegel earned a Bachelor of Science in public health, magna cum laude. Both students are from Gainesville.
Stanford House schedules arts, crafts fair for August
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Stanford House will host its yearly arts and crafts show. The event will take place at the senior activity center, 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville.
According to a recent press release, there will be a variety of art, including jewelry, candles, soaps, quilted purses, crocheted items, wood and iron décor, as well as jams and fudges. Lunch will be sold to benefit Cooke County 4-H, the release also stated.
Three programs set at park
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host three programs on Saturday, July 27.
At 9 a.m., a class titled “Fishing with a Ranger” will take place. This is an introductory fishing class. Limited fishing poles and bait will provided on a first come, first served basis. Participants will meet at the Kid Fish Pond.
At 1 p.m., Bug Bingo will take place at Pavilion 1.
At 3 p.m., the park will host a Geocaching 101 event. GPS units will be provided. Attendees will meet at Pavilion 1.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Cemetery association to meet
The Union Cemetery at Capp’s Corner will have its annual meeting at 11 a.m. Aug. 10. Those attending should bring a lunch and plan to visit with the group after the meeting, according to a press release.
For more information, call Virginia Ivins at 903-456-5258.
