MHD board to consider tax rate approval
Muenster Hospital District board members will consider approval of the district’s proposed tax rate at its upcoming meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to an agenda notice for the meeting.
The board will also consider the possible sale of a property at 310 N. Maple St. and will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, the agenda shows.
Meetings take place in the board room of Muenster Memorial Hospital Administration Building, 605 N. Maple St.
Members of the public may make comments at the beginning of the meeting. Individuals are limited to 3 minutes per person.
Library card sign-up month approaching
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has taken place each September to mark the beginning of the school year. This year’s Library Card Sign-Up Month honorary chairs at the Cooke County Library are Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends.
For more information, visit the Cooke County Library at 200 S. Weaver St., or visit the library online at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
Story time to take place at Chick-fil-a
At 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, the Cooke County Library and Chick-fil-a will hold their first joint story time at the recently opened restaurant. There will be songs and stories plus a visit from the Chick-fil-a cow. The special story time will take place at the Chick-fil-a restaurant, 1001 W. U.S. 82 in Gainesville.
For more information, call 940-668-5530, visit the Cooke County Library at 200 S. Weaver St. or visit the library’s website at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
Auditions set for NCTC musical
North Central Texas College Drama will have auditions for the Broadway cult classic “Be More Chill” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27. It will be NCTC Drama’s first musical at the Denton’s Black Box Performing Arts Center at 318 E Hickory St., Denton.
“Be More Chill” is about an atypical love triangle – between a guy, a girl and the supercomputer inside the guy’s head, according to an NCTC press release. The guy is desperate to fit in, the girl’s dream is to stand out and the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.
Auditions are open to all current students and to community members ages 16 and up. Roles for seven men and six women will be cast. Everyone who auditions will be given materials at the audition; no preparations will be necessary. Auditions will include acting, singing and movement sections.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.
“Be More Chill” contains adult language, according to the release.
For more information, call 940-668-3355 or email the director Thom Talbott at ttalbott@nctc.edu.
Tractor Supply to host animal event
On Saturday, Aug. 24, Gainesville Tractor Supply Co. will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., participating local organizations will include All American Dogs and 4-H clubs. In addition to the adoptions, a cookout and bake sale will take place as well as a pet supply drive supporting local animal organizations.
The store is at 1700 N. Grand Ave.
Deadline next week for chamber of commerce leadership program
The deadline to turn in applications for Leadership Gainesville is next week.
The 31st cohort of the program run by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will begin Sept. 12 and run for 10 months, according to a previous Register report. It’s open to up to 20 participants and interested applicants need to turn in their form by Friday, Aug. 30, a reminder email from the chamber states.
The $400 fee covers the cost of breakfast, lunch, instructional materials, honorariums, an overnight stay in Austin and other miscellaneous expenses incurred during the program.
To apply for this year’s Leadership Gainesville cohort, visit www.gainesvillecofc.com by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. The fee is due Sept. 12.
For more information, call the chamber at 940-665-2831.
