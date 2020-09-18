Home Hospice postpones veterans’ fair
Home Hospice of Cooke County announced Friday it has postponed its veterans’ benefit fair to January 2021.
The “We Honor Veterans” Benefit Fair was originally scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Gainesville Civic Center as a joint effort with Cooke County Veterans Services.
Poker run to buy water for Sanger ISD students
American Legion Riders of Post 268 in Sanger will host their inaugural poker run Saturday, Sept. 19.
Proceeds from the run will be used to provide bottled water to students at Sanger Independent School District, according to Vice Commander Christine Walker. About 100 motorcycles are expected for the 70-mile event, she said.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Bolivar Street BBQ, 205 Bolivar St. in Sanger.
The post meets the third Sunday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1601 Marina Circle in Sanger. It was chartered in 2019 to serve veterans and the Sanger community. More information is at americanlegion268.org.
Lindsay ISD board to meet Monday
The Lindsay Independent School District board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the Lindsay High School library, 625 Knight Drive in Lindsay, according to an agenda notice.
The board will discuss its asynchronous academic plan as well as possible approval of the Aim for Success program, the notice shows.
Board members will also consider a budget amendment, student issues and personnel issues.
Members are scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss personnel and security matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any action deemed necessary based on discussion in the closed session, according to the notice.
A public comment period will take place at the beginning of the meeting. Comments are limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
AG warns of scam delivery texts
Some scammers have been sending fraudulent package delivery notices in text messages to Texans, Attorney General Ken Paxton recently warned.
The text messages usually claim that a package is pending delivery and asks the recipient to “claim ownership” by providing their credit card and personal information, according to information from the attorney general’s office.
Anyone receiving a suspicious text message is advised not to click on any links or respond to the message. Instead, the message should be deleted and the sender blocked.
The phone number and message contents should also be reported to the Office of the Attorney General via its consumer complaint form online at http://txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm, or to the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.
Shipping companies such as DHL, UPS, FedEx and Amazon will not contact consumers about issues with a package via text message, according to the attorney general’s office. Unsolicited text messages, particularly those containing unfamiliar links or purporting to come from a company you have not contacted first, should always be treated with caution.
Report suspected fraud to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.
