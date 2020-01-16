GDR offices closed Monday
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. will be closed next Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Back issues including of the weekend edition will remain available from the newspaper offices during regular business hours the rest of the week.
Holiday affects trash pickup, office hours
Gainesville and Cooke County government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to public postings.
The holiday will affect the trash pickup schedule for Gainesville, the city noted on its website.
There will be no commercial or residential carts or roll-off service on Monday, the city announced. Monday’s regular route will run Tuesday and Tuesday’s regular route will run Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday’s routes won’t be affected, according to the city’s website.
There will be no special pickup or brush pickup next week because of the holiday, the city’s website indicated.
DMV offices to close for MLK holiday
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20. The Oversize/Overweight Permits Office will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 18, as well.
Most vehicle title and registration services are provided by the county tax office. Registration renewal is available online at any time at www.TxDMV.gov.
Motor carrier oversize/overweight permits can be ordered online anytime through the Texas Permitting and Routing Optimization System at www.TxDMV.gov.
Library to close during week of MLK
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. It’ll also be closed Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 21-24, for inventory.
The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with regular hours .
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
