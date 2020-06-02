GEDC receives state workforce award
The Gainesville Economic Development Corp. was recently recognized by the Texas Economic Development Council for two ongoing initiatives, launched in 2016, to ensure Gainesville nurtures a sustainable talent pipeline for its industries.
GEDC received the 2020 Workforce Excellence Award in the division for communities with populations of 15,001-40,000, according to a GEDC press release. The award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. GEDC was one of two economic development entities in its division.
GEDC submitted information on its Manufacturing Consortium and Manufacturing Day initiatives for the competition. Manufacturing Day was launched in 2016 under former GEDC Director Arleene Loyd to help students get familiar with local industries and employers. Shortly after the first Manufacturing Day, public and private employers formed the consortium to address manufacturers’ workforce needs and sustain a skilled workforce long term.
GEDC Director Audrey Schroyer said in the release that the consortium will continue meeting and plans are underway for Manufacturing Day this year, including precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Register offices reopen
The Gainesville Daily Register has reopened its front office at 306 E. California St. to the public after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 during business hours to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
