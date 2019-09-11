Frank Buck Zoo to host date night
A “Bat Walk” date night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Frank Buck Zoo in Leonard Park, 1000 W. California St.
Cost is $15 per person and includes non-alcoholic drinks and light snacks. The program will focus on native Texas bats at the zoo. For information or to register, visit the zoo’s website at www.frankbuckzoo.com.
Food handlers classes offered
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Cooke County will host a food handler’s course next week for employees in food service establishments.
Texas code requires such employees to complete an accredited food handlers training within 60 days of employment. The one to two-hour course leads to certification that is valid for two years anywhere in the state.
A basic overview of food safety practices is incorporated, including topics like personal hygiene, cross-contamination and time and temperature abuse.
The course will be offered twice: 2-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and again 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Cost is $20 and is payable by check, credit/debit card or money order. Registration must be completed the Friday before the class date by calling the Extension office at 940-668-5412, emailing kelly.huston@ag.tamu.edu or visiting the office’s website at cooke.agrilife.org/events.
The Cooke County Extension office is at 301 S. Chestnut St.
Fall cooking classes set
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Cooke County is launching its fall cooking class series today, Thursday, Sept. 12.
“Cooking Under Pressure” will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Landmark Bank Conference Center, 1113 E. California St. Participants can learn to safely prepare a variety of dishes using a pressure cooker. Both traditional and electric pressure cooking methods will be covered.
The series continues at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 with “Fast Food in a Slow Cooker,” in which participants can learn creative ways to minimize their time in the kitchen and how to test a slow cooker for safety.
The series concludes with “Cooking in the Freezer” at 6 p.m. Nov. 7. Participants can learn the basics of planning freezer meals, like what foods freeze well and how to package them for safety, quality and efficiency.
Cost is $15 per session or $25 for all three sessions. Register at cooke.agrilife.org/events or by calling the Extension office at 940-668-5412.
Free movie night coming next weekend
A free showing of the movie “Madagascar” is set for 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St. The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce invites families to bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free movie night. Snacks will be provided.
