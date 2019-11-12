4 programs set at state park
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host four scavenger hunts Saturday, Nov. 16.
At 9 a.m., a photo scavenger hunt will take place. Those who want to participate can meet at the amphitheater.
At 11 a.m., the park will host a geocache scavenger hunt. This group will meet at Pavilion 1.
For ages 12 and under, a Junior Ranger scavenger hunt will take place at 1 p.m. Participants should meet at Pavilion 1.
At 2 p.m., the “Leave No Trace” scavenger hunt will meet at Pavilion 1.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
GSO to put on Christmas concert
The Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s 12th annual “A Swingin’ Christmas” concert is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the First State Bank Center of Performing Arts on the North Central Texas College Campus, 1525 W. California St. in Gainesville. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
The Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s Christmas concert will feature five vocalists as well as many instrumental solos. The orchestra will be performing under the direction of Dave Alexander.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased in advance from Kevin and Susan Beall Insurance Agency, 326 W. California St. in Gainesville. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on Dec. 15.
For more information about Gainesville Swing Orchestra, visit www.gsobigbandswing.org or call 940-736-1714.
Ruiz 4 Kids scholarships available
Ruiz for Kids, a nonprofit organization of Ruiz Food Products Inc., recently announced that it is now accepting 2020 scholarship applications.
The online-only applications are available for high school seniors and college students transferring from a community college. Applicants current school, either high school or community college, must be located within a 50 mile radius of the Ruiz Foods facility in Denison, according to a recent press release.
High school applicants must have a 2.5 GPA or above to apply if they plan on attending a two-year college or vocational institution. Those who will be attending a four-year college or university must have a GPA of 3.0 or more. Community college students must have maintained a GPA of 3.0 or above at the community college level.
For more information, guidelines and application, visit www.ruiz4kids.org.
