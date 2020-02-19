Beef quality assurance topic at seminar
The Noble Research Institute will host a beef Quality Assurance certification seminar from 1:30-5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium.
Beef Quality Assurance helps guide the daily ranch activities of cattle producers who embrace it. The nationally coordinated, state-implemented program is designed to educate producers on the importance of best management practices, such as vaccination and medicine handling and records as well as proper nutrition for each stage of production.
The seminar will cover the history of Beef Quality Assurance; the importance of carcass quality; proper vaccination practices and protocols; the importance of a defined breeding program and genetics; proper animal handling; the importance of record-keeping; and basic cattle nutrition considerations.
Attendees can earn BQA certification by completing the seminar and taking a short test at the conclusion. The certification allows the industry to document to consumers that cattle producers are engaged and properly promoting a safe, nutritious and wholesome product.
The seminar is free but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
