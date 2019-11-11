Small business org. to meet
From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, a Community Network Revolution “Meeting of the Minds” will take place at 806 McCrary St. in Gainesville. Cliff Yow of Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be the guest speaker.
Community Network Revolution gathers area small business owners and entrepreneurs for networking and ideas.
Weekend gospel music fest coming
From 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, the Texas Gospel Music Association will host its Texoma Gospel Music Association Gathering at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
Admission is free. The music festival will feature music, media and ministry by artists from 13 states. For more information, call Mary Fay Jackson at 940-736-7881.
Go hiking at night with a guide
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host a night hike with a park ranger starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Participants should meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area, dress appropriately for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes and bring a red-lensed flashlight, if available.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The program may be canceled due to the weather. For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Youth supporters host chili contest
Lindsay Youth Supporters recently announced that their ninth annual Chili Challenge will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Centennial Hall, located on Fourth Street in Lindsay.
The event will include a silent auction and live pie auction as well as awards presentation for youth and adult judging divisions.
For more information regarding chili entries, contact Diana Bayer at 940-902-5797. For more information regarding the silent auction, contact Kelly Huston at 940-736-7367.
