City joins new social media platform
City of Gainesville officials are inviting residents to join a new social media platform called Gell.
Founded by Texas native Loren Bendele, the platform is focused on promoting civil discourse and healthy discussions to help communities work together to make better decisions, according to a press release from the city. Gainesville's launch on the platform is described as an “initial test” of the social media site.
Gell has tested the platform with general discussions and is working with labs at Stanford and MIT. Its research indicated Gell reduced personal attacks, hate speech, off-topic posts and spam by more than 99% compared to Facebook and Twitter. Results also point to the platform increasing users' intellectual humility — in other words, it helps people to see they can learn from engaging with others.
Gainesville and Gell recently launched three questions to facilitate civil discourse among Gell users about COVID-19 vaccination, mask mandates and other social media companies' decisions to ban specific users.
“Our goal is to use Gell to continue to discuss issues in our community and make decisions together in a transparent way,” Mayor Jim Goldsworthy said in a press release. “You can never get everyone to agree on everything, so that’s not our goal. We should be able to listen to each other, try to understand each other and understand how and why decisions are made.”
Library to close for Easter
The Cooke County Library will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, in observance of Easter. It'll reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, April 5, with regular hours.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville, is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The following precautions are in effect to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, according to the library website: Building capacity is limited to 50%; patrons may be asked to leave after one hour if others are waiting to enter the building; computer sessions are limited to one hour per patron, per day, with appointments available; and library patrons are asked to stay at least six feet from people outside their household and wear masks. Library meeting rooms are closed to the public and no in-person library programs are scheduled until further notice. Curbside service remains available upon request.
Gainesville student graduates from WGU
Alissa Northington of Gainesville has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University, the institution announced.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
