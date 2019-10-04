Monarchs in focus at park this weekend
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host a “Mighty Monarchs” class. To learn more about the butterflies and their fall migration pattern, meet at Pavilion 1.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Saint Jo winery takes home silver
The Blue Ostrich Winery and Vineyard in Saint Jo recently took home an award from the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic at the 33rd annual Grapefest in downtown Grapevine.
The local winery’s 2018 Sangiovese wine received a silver award in the red: medium category, the festival announced Thursday, Oct. 3, in a press release. Blue Ostrich was one of 44 Texas wineries participating, according to the release. A total of 162 wines were entered.
The People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic is the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation, the release indicated.
Members of the public sampled the wines and then voted on their favorites in 10 categories. A record number of ballots were received this year.
GrapeFest took place Sept. 12-15.
Home to more than 400 wineries and 4,400 acres of vineyards producing nearly 3 million gallons of Texas wine each year, Texas is the fifth-largest wine producing state in the U.S., the release indicated.
Diabetes support group to meet Oct. 15
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group will discuss how pumpkin fits into a healthy diet for diabetes patients at the group’s meeting this month.
Daneydy Hernandez, a clinical dietician at North Texas Medical Center, will present “Tis the Season for Pumpkin” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the classrooms at NTMC, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. The program will cover the health benefits of pumpkin, how to cook with it and samples of low-carb recipes.
Anyone interested in learning more about diabetes is welcome to attend the free meeting, according to a press release from support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or e-mail jwalter@ntin.net.
