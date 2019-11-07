GISD to offer meals to veterans Monday
Gainesville Independent School District is inviting veterans of the armed services to have lunch with their families at GISD schools Monday, Nov. 11.
Veterans who wish to dine with a child should check in at the front office with their ID, then proceed to the cafeteria during their child’s lunch period.
Fish fry, auction to support youth fair
Friends of Valley View is planning its annual fish fry and auction Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Bob Andrew Agriculture Science Building at Valley View High School, 700 S. Frontage Road in Valley View.
Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. with the auction beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for ages 10 and under and proceeds will benefit Valley View FFA, FCCLA and 4-H.
The organization’s goal is to raise enough money to purchase each local student’s project or animal at the Cooke County Youth Fair in January 2020, Friends of Valley View Treasurer Beth Taylor said.
Donations for the live and silent auctions will be accepted through Saturday morning, Taylor said. Donations may be delivered to the ag building between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Learn archery at park on Saturday
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host “Archery in the Park” on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The class will begin at 9 a.m. and will cover the basics of archery. It will be taught by NASP certified instructors and is for anyone age 10 and up. It’s limited to 15 participants and is by reservation only. All equipment will be provided. Closed-toed shoes must be worn.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The program may be canceled due to the weather. For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
State parks open for free Nov. 10
Texas state parks will waive entrance fees for all visitors Sunday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day, according to a release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Camping and special activity fees will still apply, the release indicated.
Park admission is normally $7 for ages 13 and up. The nearest state park, Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Gov’t offices to close for Veterans Day
Cooke County and Gainesville government offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, according to notices posted by the respective entities.
Both will be open regular hours Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The city’s trash pickup schedule will be altered because of the holiday, as well.
No commercial or residential cart or roll-off services will be running on Monday, though commercial dumpster routes will run as scheduled.
Monday’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 12. Tuesday’s regular route will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 13. There will be no special pickup or brush pickup on Wednesday.
Routes will run as normal on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 14-15.
DMV offices close for holiday
In observance of Veterans Day, all Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11.
The Motor Carrier Oversize/Overweight Permits Section will also be closed on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Most vehicle title and registration services are provided by the county tax office. County tax office hours may vary. Registration renewal is available online anytime at TxDMV.gov.
Motor Carrier Oversize/Overweight permits can be ordered online through the Texas Permitting and Routing Optimization System at www.TxDMV.gov.
Chorale to present ‘Messiah’
The North Central Texas Chorale recently announced its performance of “Messiah” will take place next month. Sacred Heart High School choir will be joining the chorale in the production.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Whaley United Methodist Church, 701 Rosedale Drive in Gainesville.
Tickets will be available at the door. Adult tickets will be $10; tickets for students and seniors will be $7.
The concert will feature bass singer Julian Orlando Vera; tenor Thomas DeHorney III; mezzo-soprano Rebecca Nunez-Stubbs; and soprano Courtney Kelley. The chorale will be accompanied by Jeffrey Schleff on harpsichord and a chamber orchestra comprised of University of North Texas students.
The chorale is under the direction of Clint Kelley. For more information, visit www.northcentraltexaschorale.com.
Food handlers class available
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Cooke County will host a food handler’s course this month for employees in food service establishments.
Texas code requires such employees to complete an accredited food handlers training within 60 days of employment. The one to two-hour course leads to certification that is valid for two years anywhere in the state.
A basic overview of food safety practices is incorporated, including topics like personal hygiene, cross-contamination and time and temperature abuse.
The course will be offered 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Cost is $20 and is payable by check, credit/debit card or money order. Registration must be completed the Friday before the class date by calling the Extension office at 940-668-5412, emailing kelly.huston@ag.tamu.edu or visiting the office’s website at cooke.agrilife.org/events.
The Cooke County Extension office is at 301 S. Chestnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.