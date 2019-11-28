Band boosters to have fundraiser
The Gainesville Band Boosters have announced their annual winter fundraiser. From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, street tacos, rice and beans, a drink and a desert will be served for $10 per plate in the Gainesville Junior High School cafeteria.
A silent auction will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the auditorium entryway and beginning at 6:30 p.m., Gainesville Fine Arts will present its Christmas Extravaganza concert.
All proceeds will benefit the GHS Redcoat Band.
Light up a Life to honor family
Home Hospice of Cooke County will host its annual “Light up a Life” memorial event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a special dinner and program at Towering Oaks Haven Event Center, 528 Northshore Drive in Valley View.
Funds raised will go toward services and care for terminally ill patients and their families in Cooke County, according to a recent press release.
For more information, to donate or to purchase tickets, visit www.homehospice.org or call 940-665-9891.
Home Hospice of Cooke County is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing care and support to enhance the quality of life of patients and their families.
Walnut Bend school board meets
The Walnut Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The board approved its choice of board members for Cooke County Appraisal District, the 2019-2020 Campus Improvement Plan and TASB Local Policy Update 114, according to information from the superintendent.
Superintendent/Principal Troy Humphrey also presented information about legislative mandates for school district websites in regards to the board of trustees and elections.
The board also approved the transfer applications of two students, bringing district enrollment up to 70 for the year, according to Humphrey.
The next scheduled meeting for the Walnut Bend school board is 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
Commissioners schedule workshop
The Cooke County Commissioners’ Court will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2 for a workshop regarding remodel of the Courthouse Annex, an agenda notice states.
The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St.
