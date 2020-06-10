GISD recognizes leadership program participants
Gainesville Independent School District recognized 12 teachers in its 2019-2020 cohort of GISD’s Aspiring Leaders Academy.
The group worked on developing leadership skills in six areas — transformational leadership, instructional vision, data-based decision-making, high-performing teams, creating a culture of equity and distributive leadership.
Participants were Amy Allen, Leah Sollenne, Danita Ortowski, Melisa Smith, Christina Phillips, Jacqueline Dudenhoeffer, Jill Linnell, Nikkie Martin, Kara Coberley, Tammie Kupper, Aaron Pickett and Suzane Gainzar, a GISD press release indicated.
Register offices reopen
The Gainesville Daily Register has reopened its front office at 306 E. California St. to the public after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 during business hours to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
