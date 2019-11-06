Relationship class beginning Thursday
This Thursday, Nov. 7, a new series from VISTO Pathways, “Relationship Repair Shop,” is set to begin. The series of four classes is designed to help men and women of all ages understand the various relationships in their lives.
The classes will be led by Julian Solis, discipleship pastor at Temple Baptist Church. Solis has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Biblical Studies where he focused on biblical counseling. He continued his education at Dallas Theological Seminary where he graduated with a Masters of Arts in Christian education.
Relationship Repair Shop will be offered at VISTO’s future location, 1305 N. Culberson St. in Gainesville, at 9 a.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and Dec. 5. Participants do not need to sign up and may attend any or all of the free sessions.
TEAM having VISTO food drive
A Gainesville volunteer group, Together Everyone Achieves More, is hosting a Thanksgiving-themed food drive for VISTO this Friday, Nov. 8.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., TEAM volunteers will be at the First State Bank Conference Center, 801 E. California St., to accept donations of frozen turkeys, frozen hens or canned hams to support the local food pantry. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Donors may drive up to the conference center entrance and volunteers will unload donations.
NCTC, workforce agency to host joint job fair Nov. 13
North Central Texas College and Workforce Solutions Texoma plan to co-host a health sciences job fair next week.
The job fair will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13 at NCTC’s Gainesville campus, 1525 W. California St.
It will be geared for students in NCTC’s licensed vocational nurse, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, certified medical assistant, radiology and emergency medical technician programs. The fair is open to NCTC students and the public.
‘Stacks of Thanks’ coming
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free “Stacks of Thanks” breakfast for its chamber members to say thank you for another year of support.
The pancake breakfast will be prepared by the Chamber Board of Directors and served from 7-9 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
Sell-o-Rama set this weekend
The 39th annual Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama hosted by the Cooke County Fair Association is set for this weekend.
New and returning craft vendors will offer handmade items at the Sell-O-Rama, including jewelry, signs, soaps, purses and toys as well as some foods and decorations.
The event will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. Visitors should bring canned goods for VISTO or pay a $1 entry fee.
For more information, call Evelyn Yeatts at 940-665-4472 or 940-736-4365.
