Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.