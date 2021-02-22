Reminder: Election Day is Tuesday
Election Day for Texas House District 68 seat is today, Tuesday, Feb. 23.
People can vote in the specially called runoff from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their local precinct polling location for one of two Republicans on the ballot.
A list of precinct polling locations appeared in the Friday, Feb. 19, edition of the Register and is also posted on the Register's website, gainesvilleregister.com.
Nocona business owner Craig Carter and Jacksboro attorney David Spiller are facing off after having garnered the most support out of five candidates during a special election last month. The special election was called to fill the vacant HD-68 seat formerly occupied by Drew Springer, now a state senator.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said registered voters in Precincts 1, 3, 5 and 31 were moved from the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., to the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., because of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic being hosted at the civic center.
Tax help available
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual free AARP Tax Assistance Service operated jointly with the Cooke County Library will be offered and conducted differently this year.
The service will be by pickup and dropoff. Starting Monday, Feb. 22, clients will be able to go to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP tax packet. The packet will be prepared by AARP and contain instructions on how to prepare their 2020 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the paperwork in the packet and then contact AARP as per the instructions in the packet.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be in the AARP tax packets. The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, March 2. There will be no walk-in appointments this year. Everyone must have a scheduled appointment to be helped. As of press time, the service will only be offered until Tuesday, April 13.
Masks will be required to enter the library to get packets, drop off packets and meet with the volunteers.
Organizers of the free service ask for patience as the new format is followed. Library staff has no involvement with the AARP service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers. Details and processes may change.
For general questions regarding the free tax service, call the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530. The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Harbor Freight sets grand opening
Harbor Freight Tools announced the grand opening of its Gainesville location will be Saturday, Feb. 27.
The chain of discount tool stores is building out its 95th Texas store at 1008 E. U.S. 82, where Bealls department store closed last year, the Register previously reported.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of customers and employees, according to a press release from the company. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop online rather than in the store.
Gospel music gathering coming
The fourth annual Texoma Gospel Music Association gathering is set for 1-9 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at River Alive Church, 1612 E. Broadway St. in Gainesville.
Admission is free. The music festival will feature music, media and ministry by several artists. For more information, call Mary Fay Jackson at 940-736-7881.
