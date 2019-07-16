TCOG board to meet this week
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to consider action on a United Way of Grayson County grant application and matters related to the inter-county 911 program at the board’s regular meeting Thursday, July 18.
The board is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. at TCOG’s offices in Sherman. Board members will also consider updates to its budgets and allocations.
The TCOG offices are at 1117 Gallagher Drive.
Springer to host town hall in Nocona
State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) of House District 68 will host a town hall forum from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. The forum will take place at the Nocona Community Center, 100 Clay St. in Nocona. There will be time for citizens to meet directly with the representative to share their ideas on how to improve state government or to discuss specific legislative issues.
Rep. Springer is currently serving his fourth term in the Texas House. He is Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock and is also a member of the House Committees on State Affairs and Local and Consent Calendars.
Email Rep. Springer directly at District68.Springer@house.texas.gov for questions or concerns.
Quilting guild plans biennial show
The Common Threads Quilt Guild will host its biennial quilt show “Stuck on Quilts” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27. The show will take place at Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California St. in Gainesville. Tickets are $5 at the door.
This judged show will feature about 100 locally made quilts, a silent auction to benefit Home Hospice of Cooke County, a raffle quilt, tool sharpening and quilt appraisals, according to a press release. There will also be a special exhibit honoring Paula Britain for teaching quilting in Gainesville for 20 years, the release stated.
According to their social media page, the guild was formed in 1993 to preserve the heritage of quilting and to unite those with a common interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.