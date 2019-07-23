Library curbside drops closed
During the construction to create more parking spots at the Cooke County Library, the library’s curbside book and DVD drops are temporarily closed, the library announced this week.
Once the construction is complete, the drops will be placed in their new permanent location.
While the curbside ones are closed, the book drops located by the front doors can be used to return books outside the library’s open hours, the library indicated in a press release. Patrons are asked not to return DVDs or audiobooks in those drops as they can be damaged, so those materials should be returned when the library is open.
“We’re sorry for this inconvenience but the addition of ADA handicap accessible and regular parking spots will be worth it,” library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said in the release.
For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530.
GISD sets sub orientation dates
Gainesville Independent School District has scheduled two orientation sessions for substitute teachers on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Sessions will take place at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and new and returning subs are required to attend orientation in order to be approved for employment during the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release from the school district.
New subs must attend for the full three hours of whichever session they choose, while returning subs may leave after the first hour, according to the release.
New subs must also complete a GISD substitute application on the school district’s website and bring a current driver’s license, Social Security card and official high school or college transcripts to orientation.
The orientation sessions will be at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For more information, call the district’s human resources department at 940-665-4362.
